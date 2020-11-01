SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Purchases Shares of 91,894 Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 91,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned 0.07% of Terminix Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SERV. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the 2nd quarter worth $81,633,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,827,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,219,000 after purchasing an additional 949,206 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the 2nd quarter worth $31,165,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,054,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,886,000 after purchasing an additional 845,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 2,087,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,515,000 after purchasing an additional 523,434 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE SERV opened at $47.09 on Friday. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 94.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Terminix Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Terminix Global had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Terminix Global from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Terminix Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Terminix Global in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.11.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

