SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Purchases New Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 69,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sysco by 291.3% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sysco by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,914,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,965,000 after purchasing an additional 33,745 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of SYY stock opened at $55.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.56, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

In other Sysco news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,735,891.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYY. ValuEngine upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sysco from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sysco from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.