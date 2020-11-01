SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Makes New Investment in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned 0.09% of Shake Shack at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 20.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,312,000 after buying an additional 644,910 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 35.7% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,990,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,414,000 after buying an additional 787,387 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 897,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,867,000 after buying an additional 66,123 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 712,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,754,000 after buying an additional 11,496 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter worth about $19,086,000. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SHAK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $46.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.95.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $67.52 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $85.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.52 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.80 and its 200-day moving average is $57.37.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $3,554,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 23,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $1,284,070.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,060.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,627 shares of company stock worth $24,068,106 in the last ninety days. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

