SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Makes New Investment in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 152,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned about 0.17% of Bloomin’ Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 178,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.44.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $13.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.76.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.87 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

