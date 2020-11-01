SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Invests $6.76 Million in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,788 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,758,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $835,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,532,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,425 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 626.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,018 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $204,502,000 after acquiring an additional 964,105 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,041,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $502,974,000 after acquiring an additional 743,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in McDonald’s by 209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 736,269 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $135,820,000 after buying an additional 498,385 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Truist raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $212.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

MCD stock opened at $213.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $158.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

