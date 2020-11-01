SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Invests $12.02 Million in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 119,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $12,022,000. Darden Restaurants comprises 1.3% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned approximately 0.09% of Darden Restaurants as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $95,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180 shares in the company, valued at $17,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Argus raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.91.

DRI opened at $91.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $124.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.84 and a 200 day moving average of $81.37.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.34%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.