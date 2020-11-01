SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Invests $1.61 Million in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in Centene by 168.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 77.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 58.9% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.18.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $59.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.91. Centene Corp has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $29.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,890 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $542,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $87,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,390 shares of company stock worth $5,016,380. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

