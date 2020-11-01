SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Has $7.07 Million Stock Holdings in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its holdings in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,090 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,575 shares during the quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Total were worth $7,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TOT. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Total by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Total by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Total by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Total during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

TOT opened at $30.33 on Friday. Total Se has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $56.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $80.47 billion, a PE ratio of -23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.21. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Total Se will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Total’s dividend payout ratio is 58.22%.

TOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Total from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Total in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Total in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC raised Total to an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

