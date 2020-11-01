SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Has $24.24 Million Holdings in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lessened its position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 199,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 76,050 shares during the period. Etsy makes up about 2.7% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned 0.17% of Etsy worth $24,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 54.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 4.2% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 5.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 10.5% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Etsy from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on Etsy from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Etsy in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.45.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 599 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total value of $74,857.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at $149,589.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,399 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $424,841.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,771.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 341,752 shares of company stock valued at $43,305,730. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $121.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.97. Etsy Inc has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $154.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.72 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

