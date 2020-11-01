SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Buys Shares of 301,466 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 301,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,157,000. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 1.6% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 628.6% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 162.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 261.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

NASDAQ MU opened at $50.34 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $61.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.92 and a 200-day moving average of $48.33. The firm has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

