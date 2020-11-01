SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Buys New Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 79,878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,454,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,207,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,404,383,000 after buying an additional 2,761,538 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 70.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,673,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $568,833,000 after buying an additional 2,749,811 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 14.3% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,000,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $373,280,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 77.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,027,592 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,073,000 after buying an additional 1,319,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,603,157 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $221,893,000 after buying an additional 114,045 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $85.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $124.16. The firm has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.78, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.23 and its 200 day moving average is $91.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.34. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.71.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

