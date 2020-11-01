SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Buys New Holdings in Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 186,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned 0.08% of Cosan at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CZZ. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cosan by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,716,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,897,000 after acquiring an additional 126,206 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cosan during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cosan during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cosan by 1,354.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 42,326 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cosan by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,080,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 91,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CZZ opened at $13.73 on Friday. Cosan Limited has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cosan had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $778.62 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cosan Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CZZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cosan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. HSBC upgraded Cosan to a “buy” rating and set a $20.30 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered Cosan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.18.

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar, and ethanol businesses in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, ComgÃ¡s, Cosan LogÃ­stica, and Moove segments.

