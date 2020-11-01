SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Boosts Holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) by 193.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 759,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500,212 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned 0.28% of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição worth $9,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 4,820.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 406,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 398,632 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,096,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 262,823 shares during the period. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,827,000. 8.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBD stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $22.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.40.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

