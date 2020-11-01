SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Acquires Shares of 227,705 iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 227,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,298,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF by 483.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,551,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,513,000 after buying an additional 14,542,976 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF by 223.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,609,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,815,000 after buying an additional 2,495,002 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,540,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF by 847.8% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 404,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after buying an additional 362,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,884,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $26.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $48.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day moving average is $28.66.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

