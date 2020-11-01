SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Acquires Shares of 128,700 Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 128,700 shares of the energy giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,017,256 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,649,796,000 after purchasing an additional 920,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Exelon by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,667,122 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,269,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,032 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Exelon by 5.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,479,135 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $271,418,000 after purchasing an additional 377,655 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Exelon by 87.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,480,498 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $232,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014,390 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Exelon by 81.5% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,032,394 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $182,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXC shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.53.

EXC stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

