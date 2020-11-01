SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Acquires Shares of 114,857 Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 114,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,547,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Ball in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Ball by 65.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Ball by 156.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Ball by 26.9% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLL opened at $89.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 80.91, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $93.49.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

In related news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $231,648.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,116.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $610,532.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,416,996.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ball from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ball from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ball from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.08.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

