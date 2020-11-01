SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Acquires New Position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 140,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after buying an additional 139,391 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,804,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after buying an additional 1,009,835 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 952,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 689,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 39,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Enel Chile by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 283,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 116,722 shares during the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENIC opened at $3.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74. Enel Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $5.11.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

