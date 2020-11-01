SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Acquires New Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,558,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. 140166 upped their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist upped their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.39.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total transaction of $10,109,386.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,843,073,888.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total value of $2,164,951.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 256,771 shares of company stock worth $83,003,768 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $288.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $334.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.77. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

