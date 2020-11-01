SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Acquires New Holdings in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 59,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,295,000. AON accounts for about 1.3% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,818,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,431,757,000 after purchasing an additional 472,104 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,333,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,816,000 after purchasing an additional 29,368 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of AON by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,956,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,331,000 after purchasing an additional 665,509 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of AON by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,649,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,558 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of AON by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,943,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,341,000 after purchasing an additional 25,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AON from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.64.

Shares of AON stock opened at $184.01 on Friday. Aon Plc has a 12-month low of $143.93 and a 12-month high of $238.19. The stock has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.35 and its 200-day moving average is $196.16.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 64.99% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aon Plc will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

