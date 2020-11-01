SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Acquires 9,966 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,966 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,966 shares during the quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $9,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 765 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 918 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 36.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LVS opened at $48.06 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $74.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.58. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 3.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Union Gaming Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.52.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

