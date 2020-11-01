Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the September 30th total of 107,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 425,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ANY opened at $1.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35. Sphere 3D has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $5.55.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sphere 3D stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,605 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.19% of Sphere 3D worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sphere 3D Company Profile

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.

