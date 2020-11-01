SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.0% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Aperimus Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 37.9% in the second quarter. Aperimus Capital LLC now owns 265,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,301,000 after buying an additional 73,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $79,500,000. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 17,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $346.27 on Friday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $384.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.78.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

