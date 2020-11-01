SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Avestar Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 83.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,220 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 3.6% of Avestar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 656,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,328,000 after acquiring an additional 138,620 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Smart Money Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $176.20 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $136.12 and a 12-month high of $194.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.55.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

