SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Position Reduced by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.9% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at about $158,529,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,450,000 after buying an additional 356,163 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29,652.9% in the second quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 275,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,123,000 after buying an additional 274,882 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $47,161,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2,385.7% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,325,000 after buying an additional 109,144 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $265.06 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $182.10 and a 12-month high of $295.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.42.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

