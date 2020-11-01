SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Stake Cut by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 9,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.34. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1 year low of $46.54 and a 1 year high of $50.49.

