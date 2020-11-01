SparksPay (SPK) Market Capitalization Reaches $14,066.33

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. In the last week, SparksPay has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar. SparksPay has a total market cap of $14,066.33 and $11.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000057 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001426 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 9,915,329 coins and its circulating supply is 8,883,244 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/SparksPay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

