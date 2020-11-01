S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Position Increased by Intermede Investment Partners Ltd

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,296 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises 5.4% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned about 0.15% of S&P Global worth $128,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,624,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,136,500,000 after buying an additional 114,183 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,796,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,229,000 after buying an additional 318,237 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,527,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,324,000 after buying an additional 504,741 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $869,474,000 after buying an additional 26,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,757,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $322.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $349.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

In related news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.76, for a total transaction of $910,120.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.92.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

