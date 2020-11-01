Société BIC (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Raised to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Société BIC (OTCMKTS:BICEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Société BIC stock opened at $23.59 on Thursday. Société BIC has a one year low of $22.32 and a one year high of $37.60.

Société BIC Company Profile

SociÃ©tÃ© BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products in Europe and internationally. The company offers stationery products, including ball pens, ink, dry gel pens, fineliner pens, graphite pencils, coloring pencils, coloring felt pens, poster paints, water colors, plasticines, double-sided dry eraser whiteboards, mini pocket mouse decor, glue stock dÃ©cor, markers, stickers, graphic pencils, mechanical pencils, sticky notes, printing products, dyes, leads, writing instruments, and correction and adhesive tapes, as well as crayons, arts and crafts kits, correction fluids, correction pens, and erasers.

