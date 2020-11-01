Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Upgraded at Main First Bank

Main First Bank upgraded shares of Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Snam in a research report on Monday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Snam from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of Snam stock opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08. Snam has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $5.60.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the implementation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Europe. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. The company provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with 32,727 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

