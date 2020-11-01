Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $50.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Smith & Nephew stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $52.26.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 91.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 451.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 1,145.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the third quarter worth about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.