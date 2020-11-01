Smith Barney Citigroup Raises PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Price Target to $140.00

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) had its price target boosted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised PerkinElmer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PerkinElmer from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.07.

NYSE PKI opened at $129.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.74. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $62.91 and a 1-year high of $134.39.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $699,557.43. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 34.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 10,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 12.3% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 50.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 8.4% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

