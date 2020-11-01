Smith Barney Citigroup Raises Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target to $260.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target hoisted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CMI. Barclays boosted their price target on Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $203.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cummins from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $212.10.

NYSE CMI opened at $219.89 on Wednesday. Cummins has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $231.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.32 and a 200 day moving average of $187.28. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Cummins by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

