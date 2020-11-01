Smith Barney Citigroup Lowers Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) to Neutral

Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $140.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $120.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EXAS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Exact Sciences from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Exact Sciences from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.50.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $123.83 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $141.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.73 and its 200 day moving average is $87.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 6.77.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 25,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $2,363,572.40. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 27,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $2,839,858.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 936,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,989,175.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,915 shares of company stock worth $7,726,778. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,686,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 236.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,140,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,173,000 after buying an additional 802,114 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,952,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at $40,682,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 34.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,647,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $143,238,000 after purchasing an additional 421,764 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

