Smith Barney Citigroup Boosts Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target to $270.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its target price hoisted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $264.00 to $270.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PEN. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $253.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penumbra from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penumbra currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $242.38.

PEN opened at $261.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 900.13 and a beta of 0.67. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $121.80 and a twelve month high of $277.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 1.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Penumbra will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 712 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.76, for a total transaction of $149,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.64, for a total value of $1,701,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,022 shares of company stock worth $8,089,417 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Penumbra by 1,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Penumbra by 236.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

