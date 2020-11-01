Smith Barney Citigroup Boosts Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target to $338.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target boosted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ANTM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $342.40.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $272.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $68.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.92. Anthem has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $278.25 and its 200 day moving average is $273.75.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Anthem will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $11,529,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in Anthem by 13.4% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 91,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 399,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,381,000 after purchasing an additional 15,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 235.6% during the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 80,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,693,000 after purchasing an additional 56,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

