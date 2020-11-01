SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Short Interest Up 55.1% in October

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,104,600 shares, an increase of 55.1% from the September 30th total of 712,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 480.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

OTCMKTS:CWYUF opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.41. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.11.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $137.27 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.116 per share. This is a boost from SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has $10.4 billion in assets and owns 34.2 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.8% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

