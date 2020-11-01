Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Price Target Raised to $7.50

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on Slate Grocery REIT in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:SRRTF opened at $8.00 on Thursday. Slate Grocery REIT has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $10.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.18.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their daily needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

