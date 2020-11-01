Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $141.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.25 and its 200 day moving average is $130.55. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $158.61.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Charter Equity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. B. Riley increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Benchmark increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.69.

In related news, Director P Mcglade David sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total value of $1,912,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,004.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $891,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,898.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,225 shares of company stock worth $7,888,152. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

