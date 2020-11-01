Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 192.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,660,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $340,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,796 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,358,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $301,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,008,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $256,814,000 after acquiring an additional 185,152 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,339,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $171,223,000 after acquiring an additional 276,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,243,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $158,983,000 after acquiring an additional 142,094 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $141.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $158.61.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 6,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $891,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,898.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,289.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,225 shares of company stock valued at $7,888,152 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWKS. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.69.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.