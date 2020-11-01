Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €90.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SIX2 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Warburg Research set a €91.00 ($107.06) target price on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €80.67 ($94.90).

Shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) stock opened at €65.00 ($76.47) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 48.62. Sixt SE has a twelve month low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a twelve month high of €100.00 ($117.65). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €75.26 and its 200 day moving average price is €70.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.92.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

