Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $21.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.76% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

SIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.62.

SIX opened at $21.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.68. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $46.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 2.27.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.31). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Catherine Aslin sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $36,814.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,255.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,438 shares of company stock valued at $51,807 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

