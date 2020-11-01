SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (SAE.L) (LON:SAE) Stock Price Down 4.5%

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (SAE.L) (LON:SAE)’s share price dropped 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.05 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19.58 ($0.26). Approximately 1,562,252 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 838,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.27).

The firm has a market cap of $110.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 24.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.11.

About SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (SAE.L) (LON:SAE)

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited, an energy generation company, engages in the design, development, financing, construction, installation, completion, testing, commissioning, operation, and maintenance of tidal power generation projects. It also designs, supplies, and maintains tidal turbines and subsea connection equipment; and provides project management and consulting, and financial services.

