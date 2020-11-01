Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) fell 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.88 and last traded at $42.88. 2,201 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 2,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.37.

Separately, DZ Bank raised shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.07.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company's Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

