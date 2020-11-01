Short Interest in Zur Rose AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Increases By 33.4%

Zur Rose AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,700 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the September 30th total of 99,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,327.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZRSEF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zur Rose in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zur Rose in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZRSEF opened at $242.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.40. Zur Rose has a 52-week low of $241.98 and a 52-week high of $310.03.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. It also provides medicines management services.

