Short Interest in Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Decreases By 35.6%

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,366,500 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the September 30th total of 3,675,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,075.7 days.

XYIGF stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99. Xinyi Glass has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $2.20.

Get Xinyi Glass alerts:

Xinyi Glass Company Profile

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, architectural, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyi Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyi Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.