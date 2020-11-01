Short Interest in Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Decreases By 35.6%

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,366,500 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the September 30th total of 3,675,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,075.7 days.
XYIGF stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99. Xinyi Glass has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $2.20.
Xinyi Glass Company Profile
