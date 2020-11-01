Short Interest in Wandisco PLC (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Drops By 25.6%

Wandisco PLC (OTCMKTS:WANSF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the September 30th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 261.0 days.

Shares of Wandisco stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.20. Wandisco has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The company has a market cap of $253.66 million, a P/E ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.24.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wandisco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco Fusion, a general-purpose replication platform transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, and no data loss. In addition, the company offers cloud migration, cloud replication, data lakes, developer collaboration, disaster recovery, hybrid cloud, Internet of things, and real-time analytics solutions.

