Short Interest in Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) Decreases By 28.7%

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,500 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the September 30th total of 439,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Viveve Medical stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 55,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.36% of Viveve Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVE opened at $0.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Viveve Medical has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $5.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter. Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 828.09% and a negative return on equity of 564.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viveve Medical will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

Featured Story: Liquidity

