Short Interest in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Drops By 43.0%

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the September 30th total of 145,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Verona Pharma stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) by 53.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,150 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Verona Pharma worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.
Shares of VRNA stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.80. Verona Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71.
Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.18). As a group, equities analysts predict that Verona Pharma will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Verona Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Verona Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verona Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.15.
About Verona Pharma
Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, ensifentrine (RPL554), is an inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound.
Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, a decline of 43.0% from the September 30th total of 145,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Verona Pharma stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,150 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.83% of Verona Pharma worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Verona Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $15.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average is $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.40.
Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.18). Equities research analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Verona Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Verona Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.15.
Verona Pharma Company Profile
Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, ensifentrine (RPL554), is an inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound.
Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.