Short Interest in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Drops By 43.0%

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the September 30th total of 145,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Verona Pharma stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) by 53.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,150 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Verona Pharma worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNA stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.80. Verona Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.18). As a group, equities analysts predict that Verona Pharma will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Verona Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Verona Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verona Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.15.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, ensifentrine (RPL554), is an inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound.

