Short Interest in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Decreases By 40.8%

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the September 30th total of 70,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC now owns 1,375,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 112,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,940,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVI opened at $3.22 on Friday. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.14. The company has a market cap of $58.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.10.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRVI. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Trevi Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Trevi Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Trevi Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company's nalbuphine ER, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease.

