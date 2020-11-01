Short Interest in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Rises By 55.1%

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, an increase of 55.1% from the September 30th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 830,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

LSXMK stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.25. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $51.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.49.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,638,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,313,000 after buying an additional 138,121 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,121,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,439,000 after buying an additional 841,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,813,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,574,000 after buying an additional 72,452 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3,194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,909,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,793,000 after buying an additional 1,851,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,553,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,504,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.